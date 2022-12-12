Veris Says Sweetened $1.6B Takeover Bid Still Falls Short

By Brent Godwin (December 12, 2022, 2:48 PM EST) -- New York real estate company Veris Residential on Monday rejected Kushner Cos.' latest effort to take over the company for $18.50 per share, or about $1.6 billion, saying the too-low offer lacks key financing details but that Veris remains open to deal talks....

