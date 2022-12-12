NTIA Kicks Off $1.5B Plan To Deploy Open Radio Networks

By Christopher Cole (December 12, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- Federal officials are asking for input on how to set up a grant program meant to spur the development of open radio access networks that allow operators of wireless networks to rely on less expensive, generic hardware....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS