Blue Cross Aims To Duck Loss In Transgender-Care Bias Case

By Greg Lamm (December 12, 2022, 9:01 PM EST) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois on Monday worked to avoid a ruling that it discriminated against a transgender teenager by denying his gender-affirming care, telling a Washington federal judge he should revise his draft opinion in the case because it was a third-party administrator that did not design or implement the plan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS