Fla. Animal Doctor Gets 10 Months For Doping Racehorses

By Pete Brush (December 12, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced a Florida veterinarian to 10 months in prison Monday for injecting horses with adulterated and misbranded drugs while working with trainer Jorge Navarro, a prolific racehorse doper....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS