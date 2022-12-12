Judge Backs Ga. County DA's Office In Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (December 12, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge said Monday a former top aide's pregnancy bias suit against the Fulton Judicial Circuit district attorney's office should be tossed, finding she was a member of the district attorney's personal staff and not an "employee" under federal civil rights law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS