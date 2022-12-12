Jury Awards $450K To Jeweler Over Faulty BMW Tire System

By Mike Curley (December 12, 2022, 5:17 PM EST) -- A New York federal jury has awarded $450,000 to a jeweler who sued BMW of North America LLC claiming that a faulty tire monitoring system led to a company vehicle and 95% of its inventory going up in flames....

