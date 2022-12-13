Infinite Reality Inks $1.85B SPAC Deal Shaped By 3 Firms

By Renee Hickman (December 12, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- Immersive virtual experiences company Infinite Reality, represented by Fried Frank and Bryan Cave, has reached a deal to merge with Akerman-advised special-purpose acquisition company Newbury Street Acquisition Corp., the companies said Monday, in a transaction that will result in a business with an equity value of approximately $1.85 billion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS