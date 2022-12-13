Philly Wedding Venue Scores Arbitration in COVID Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (December 13, 2022, 5:19 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge granted a Philadelphia area wedding venue's request to compel arbitration on an individual basis in a proposed class action alleging that the venue had refused to refund customers whose weddings were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS