11th Circ. Rejects Geico's Class Cert. Appeal In Auto Tax Suit

By Brian Steele (December 13, 2022, 7:22 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit rejected an appeal from three Geico insurance companies that are facing a class action from Georgia policyholders over alleged underpayments on totaled vehicles, declining to hear the insurers' claims that the district court has fumbled and "punted" key decisions on class certification....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS