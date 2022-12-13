Juul To Pay Pa. $38.8M To Settle Youth Marketing Claims

By Dave Simpson (December 12, 2022, 11:17 PM EST) -- Less than a week after Juul Labs reached an undisclosed agreement to end multidistrict litigation over its marketing practices, the electronic cigarette company announced Monday that it has agreed to pay Pennsylvania $38.8 million to end the state's claims it targeted young people with its products....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS