AGs Want Stay Of Albertsons Dividend Injunction Denial

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 12, 2022, 10:32 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday refused to prevent Albertsons from paying a $4 billion dividend that attorneys general from the District of Columbia, California and Illinois say will have an anti-competitive effect ahead of the grocery chain's merger with Kroger — and the states immediately asked to stay the ruling while they appeal....

