Russian Tycoon's Bid To Halt $850M Suit Tests UK Sanctions

By Richard Crump (December 13, 2022, 3:13 PM GMT) -- The family of a Russian tycoon urged a London court on Tuesday to halt an $850 million fraud lawsuit brought by two state-owned Russian banks in the first legal case to test the U.K.'s sanctions regime in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine....

