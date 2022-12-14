Atlantic Subscribers Claim Mag Shares Data With Meta

By Ali Sullivan (December 14, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- The Atlantic is being accused in California federal court by a proposed class of subscribers who say the magazine is unlawfully disclosing their data with Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms Inc., joining a raft of companies facing similar suits in recent months....

