Navajo Man Tells 9th Circ. He Is Owed Relocation Benefits

By Joyce Hanson (December 13, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- A Navajo Nation member has told the Ninth Circuit he was wrongly denied relocation benefits after the federal government awarded his ancestral land to the Hopi Tribe, saying a lower court wrongly found that he lacked evidence showing income he earned from 1978 to 1980....

