Ga. Fights Residents' Dismissal Of Suit Over $5B Rivian Plant

By Isaac Monterose (December 13, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- Georgia urged a state court to permanently dismiss a suit filed by state residents over the construction of the $5 billion Rivian automobile plant in Rutledge, Georgia, arguing that since sworn witnesses have already been involved in the suit then it must be permanently dismissed rather than voluntarily dismissed without prejudice....

