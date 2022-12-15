Regulators' Strategies Toward FTX Reveal Crypto Law Gaps

By Tom Zanki (December 15, 2022, 8:29 PM EST) -- Securities and commodities regulators pursued divergent paths in leveling charges this week against defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, revealing gaps in crypto enforcement that legal experts say will persist absent clearer boundaries set by Congress....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS