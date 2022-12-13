Ex-Trucking VP Asks 3rd Circ. To Uphold ERISA Ruling

By P.J. D'Annunzio (December 13, 2022, 3:47 PM EST) -- A former trucking company executive asked the Third Circuit on Tuesday to preserve a holding that it violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by firing him after hip surgery, arguing that the judge properly ruled against the company on one claim in his discriminatory firing lawsuit after a defense verdict disposed of the rest....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS