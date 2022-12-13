Attys Spar Over Trial Dates In CBS, Viacom Suits In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (December 13, 2022, 4:23 PM EST) -- Counsel for parties in two consolidated stockholder lawsuits alleging CBS' $30 billion merger with Viacom in 2019 was unfair are bickering in Delaware Chancery Court over when separate trials will be held, and whether they can be completed in the five days allotted by the court for each....

