Timeshare Co. Gets Claim Dropped In Bed Injury Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (December 15, 2022, 8:48 PM EST) -- A woman whose leg was crushed when a Murphy bed collapsed on her at a resort in Mexico can't sue a Las Vegas-based timeshare-swapping service provider, a California federal judge has ruled, saying the company never established the kind of relationship to constitute a breach of warranty....

