Winklevosses' NFT Co. Sold Unregistered Securities, Suit Says

By Dave Simpson (December 13, 2022, 10:34 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini Trust Co., which was founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, and its subsidiary Nifty Gateway sold unregistered securities in the form of non-fungible tokens to unsophisticated investors, according to a putative class action from an NFT buyer who said he lost millions of dollars as a result....

