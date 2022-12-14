Liberty Mutual Says Call Center Workers Can't Get Class Cert

By Elliot Weld (December 14, 2022, 1:32 PM EST) -- A proposed class of former call center employees for Liberty Mutual shouldn't be certified because their claims of unpaid labor are unverified and are seeking to include people with 60 different job titles who didn't necessarily experience the same thing the plaintiffs allege, the insurance company told a Massachusetts federal court Tuesday....

