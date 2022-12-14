UPMC Atty Says She Left Probe Of Surgeon's Tape To Feds

By Matthew Santoni (December 13, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- An attorney for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian Hospital testified Tuesday that she gave federal prosecutors evidence of a recorded conversation between a star surgeon and his doctor about alleged opioid use that stirred employees' accusations he had a problem, but suspected it had been made illegally and didn't investigate it herself....

