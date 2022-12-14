Real Estate Rumors: Invesco, GL Homes, Savanna

By Andrew McIntyre (December 14, 2022, 1:44 PM EST) -- Invesco Real Estate has a deal to sell 162 New York residential units to Empire Capital Holdings, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is selling The Collection at Mercedes House, which spans the top 10 floors at 550 W. 54th St., and the price is "upward of $100 million," according to the report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS