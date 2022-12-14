DOD Asks 11th Circ. To Restore COVID Vax Mandate

By David Minsky (December 14, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday asked the Eleventh Circuit to remove a lower court order halting the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for service members, arguing that unvaccinated commanders could diminish the readiness of rapid-response units....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS