11th Circ. Asked To Revive Suit Over Faulty Sub Pipes

By Carolina Bolado (December 14, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- A whistleblower urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to revive its False Claims Act allegations that two shipbuilders knowingly billed the U.S. Navy for faulty pipe fittings in nuclear submarines, arguing that the district court used a pleading standard far stricter than what is required....

