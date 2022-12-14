Consulting Co. Can't Shake Worker's 401(k) Management Suit

By Patrick Hoff (December 14, 2022, 2:05 PM EST) -- Consulting company Milliman Inc. can't escape a proposed class action claiming the company cost its retirement plan tens of millions of dollars by offering risky investment options, after a Washington federal judge said the lawsuit includes enough detail to move forward....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS