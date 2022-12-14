Lifeline Subscribers Say They Need More Mobile Internet

By Nadia Dreid (December 14, 2022, 6:28 PM EST) -- Low-income households that rely on the Federal Communications Commission's Lifeline program subsidies increasingly access the internet through their cell phones, but most of them are having their internet throttled every month and require more bandwidth, according to a new survey....

