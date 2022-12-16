CNN Says Dershowitz Didn't Prove Malice In Defamation Suit

By David Minsky (December 16, 2022, 9:53 PM EST) -- CNN asked a Florida federal judge on Friday to rule in its favor in a defamation suit filed by Harvard legal scholar Alan Dershowitz stemming from his defense of then-President Donald Trump at his first impeachment trial, saying network commentators' statements about the lawyer during a 2020 broadcast were consistent with and came after what other media outlets reported at the time....

