Split 6th Circ. Won't Rehear Ohio State Sex Abuse Case

By Hayley Fowler (December 14, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- A split Sixth Circuit on Wednesday declined to take a second look at a panel decision reviving a series of Title IX claims by victims of sexual abuse at Ohio State University, prompting a scathing dissent that accused the court of judicial overreach....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS