Court Rejects Panthers-Tied Developer's Ch. 11 Plan Releases

By Rick Archer (December 14, 2022, 9:27 PM EST) -- The developer of a failed Carolina Panthers practice facility can't channel claims against the company into a settlement trust or force releases of third-party claims in its Chapter 11 plan, a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday....

