Health Net Hit With $14.4M Verdict Over Surgery Delay

By Dave Simpson (December 14, 2022, 8:38 PM EST) -- A California state jury ordered Health Net Inc. to pay $14.4 million, including $7.5 million in punitive damages, to a woman whose attorneys say she became addicted to opioid painkillers while the health insurer forced her to unnecessarily wait 10 months to get surgery....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS