Ex-Uber Exec Says Silence Not Obstruction In Acquittal Bid

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 14, 2022, 9:47 PM EST) -- Uber's former security chief Joseph Sullivan urged a California federal judge at a hearing Wednesday to throw out his conviction for not reporting a massive 2016 data breach to federal authorities, arguing that his silence about the incident was insufficient to support his obstruction conviction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS