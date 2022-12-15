NYC Locals Sue To Block 'Spiritless' $221M Wagner Park Plan

By Gina Kim (December 15, 2022, 7:12 PM EST) -- Lower Manhattan residents sued the Battery Park City Authority Wednesday in New York state court, seeking to block a $221 million climate resiliency project that they say will reduce lawn space and needlessly turn "this Picassoesque green oasis into a spiritless concrete-laden amphitheater."...

