Portfolio Manager Fights For Bonus In Transatlantic Battle

By Joel Poultney (December 19, 2022, 6:49 PM GMT) -- A portfolio manager has told a London court his former employer failed to pay out a bonus of at least $7.5 million when he was dismissed, while battling separate allegations in New York from the company saying his conduct and contract justified the decision....

