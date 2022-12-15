Gaming Co. Says 'Twombly/Iqbal Compulsion' Can't Kill Case

By Kelcey Caulder (December 15, 2022, 2:33 PM EST) -- A Georgia-based gaming company urged a federal court to keep alive its trademark infringement suit against SpinX Games Ltd., saying that the rival's arguments for dismissal suffer from a "Twombly/Iqbal compulsion," or a misplaced desire to say that every lawsuit can be found implausible before any evidence is exchanged....

