Alleged Insider Trader Sues For Fees In Del. Bioverativ Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (December 15, 2022, 2:07 PM EST) -- A former board member of Bioverativ Inc., a hemophilia-focused biopharm that Sanofi SA bought in 2018, has sued both companies in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging they have refused to pay his legal fees in an ongoing shareholder suit accusing him of insider trading ahead of the $11.6 billion merger....

