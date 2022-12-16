Ga. Enviro Group Seeks Ax Of Corps' Year-Round Dredging

By Madeline Lyskawa (December 16, 2022, 5:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is being accused of unlawfully eliminating seasonal limitations on dredging projects in a Georgia harbor, which an environmental group said has protected sea turtles and other marine life for three decades....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS