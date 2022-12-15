Meta Judge Proposes Cy Pres Payout In $37.5M Tracking Deal

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 15, 2022, 10:28 PM EST) -- A California federal judge declined Thursday to approve Meta's $37.5 million deal resolving putative class claims that Facebook tracked 70 million users' locations without consent, saying that proposed attorney fees were inflated and that it might be a "rare occasion" in which a cy pres distribution makes more sense than payments to class members....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS