Chiquita Trims Terror-Funding MDL, Must Face Some Claims

By Caleb Symons (December 15, 2022, 9:04 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Thursday that banana grower Chiquita Brands International Inc. need not face certain claims over its financial support for a defunct Colombian paramilitary group, finding no evidence that the relatives of some plaintiffs were killed by that organization....

