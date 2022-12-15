Judge Says Panthers-Tied Developer At Ch. 11 'Finish Line'

By Rick Archer (December 15, 2022, 6:22 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday told the developer of a failed Carolina Panthers practice facility that it needed to clarify claims release language in its Chapter 11 plan, but that otherwise she was prepared to let the plan go forward....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS