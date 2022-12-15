Senate Sends $858B 2023 Defense Bill To Biden's Desk

By Daniel Wilson (December 15, 2022, 9:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed the $858 billion annual defense bill for 2023, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk with a repeal of the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate intact and without a proposal to speed up energy permitting....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS