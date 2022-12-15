Platinum Liquidators Seek $50M From Founder As Trial Wraps

By Rachel Scharf (December 15, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- Platinum Partners co-founder David Bodner should pay nearly $50 million for allegedly allowing the now-defunct hedge fund to overvalue assets, counsel for Platinum's bankruptcy liquidators told a Manhattan federal jury on the final day of a two-week trial Thursday....

