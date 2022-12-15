Pigeon Photo Lands $1.2M Copyright Verdict In Calif. Court

By Andrew Karpan (December 15, 2022, 9:40 PM EST) -- A federal jury in Los Angeles spent three days deciding that a company that sells spikes meant to repel birds called Bird B Gone owes $1.2 million to a photographer whose image of a pigeon the business had been allegedly using for over a decade without paying for it....

