Suit Claims Johnson & Johnson Sold Carcinogenic Shampoo

By Celeste Bott (December 16, 2022, 4:49 PM EST) -- An Illinois woman hit Johnson & Johnson and cosmetics company Wella with two separate federal class action lawsuits Thursday, alleging they sold dry shampoo products containing a carcinogen known as benzene and failed to disclose the presence of it in their labeling....

