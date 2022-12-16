Equinox, Ex-Worker Settle Age Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (December 16, 2022, 1:55 PM EST) -- Equinox and a 51-year-old former front desk employee agreed to end the ex-worker's suit accusing the fitness company of firing him because of his age after telling a New York federal court in late October that the parties had reached a settlement....

