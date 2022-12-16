TransUnion's $9M FCRA Deal Yields $4.2M Atty Fees

By Craig Clough (December 16, 2022, 5:20 PM EST) -- A California federal judge gave final approval Thursday to a $9 million settlement consumers reached with TransUnion over claims that it violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by labeling them as terrorists, with the judge also approving $4.2 million in attorney fees despite the amount being a "red flag."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS