Leon Black Wants Wigdor Sanctioned In 'Bad Faith' Rape Suits

By Dave Simpson (December 16, 2022, 10:59 PM EST) -- Leon Black told a New York state court on Friday that Wigdor LLP should be sanctioned for filing "harassing and frivolous" suits from two women who say the former Apollo Global Management Inc. CEO sexually assaulted them, arguing that the firm abused the judicial system and failed to properly research its cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS