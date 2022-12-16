NYSE Suspends Trading In, Plans To Delist Pennsylvania REIT

By Andrew McIntyre (December 16, 2022, 4:31 PM EST) -- The New York Stock Exchange has suspended trading in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and plans to delist the firm, following the company's failure to meet a minimum average market capitalization requirement, the exchange announced late Thursday....

