NY Real Estate Board Wants Antitrust Suit Tossed For Good

By Isaac Monterose (December 16, 2022, 10:35 PM EST) -- Trade association Real Estate Board of New York Inc. urged a New York federal judge Friday to convert Compass Inc.'s motion to voluntarily dismiss its antitrust suit to a request for permanent dismissal, arguing the real estate broker has failed to show how market competition has increased enough to merit dropping the challenge to a REBNY rule on client exclusivity without prejudice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS