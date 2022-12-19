Unions, Law Scholars Back FLRA In State Nat'l Guards Fight

By Jessica Mach (December 19, 2022, 9:27 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit was right to rule that federal employee labor rules apply to technicians for the Ohio National Guard, and the U.S. Supreme Court would threaten national security and contradict the intentions of Congress if it decides otherwise, military law scholars and labor unions argued in amicus briefs....

